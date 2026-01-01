Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Brett Young, MD, MBA
Contributor
Dr. Brett C. Young is a maternal fetal medicine specialist who focuses on caring for women with complicated pregnancies. Dr. Young completed her obstetrics-gynecology residency training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and her fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, both Harvard teaching hospitals. Dr. Young cares for women throughout pregnancy and postpartum periods and remains clinically active. She is the current chair of the department of obstetrics-gynecology at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.
Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet