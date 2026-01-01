Contributor

Dr. Brett C. Young is a maternal fetal medicine specialist who focuses on caring for women with complicated pregnancies. Dr. Young completed her obstetrics-gynecology residency training at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and her fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital, both Harvard teaching hospitals. Dr. Young cares for women throughout pregnancy and postpartum periods and remains clinically active. She is the current chair of the department of obstetrics-gynecology at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.