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Barbara Brody

Executive Editor, Special Health Reports

Barbara Brody is the executive editor of Harvard Health Publishing's Special Health Reports. In this role, she creates in-depth guides designed to help readers lead healthier lives.

Previously, Barbara spent many years as an independent writer and editor. Her work has appeared in WebMD, Prevention, Health, Fortune Well, Health Central, and AARP, among other outlets. She has also written for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, the Global Healthy Living Foundation, and medical schools including Mount Sinai, Columbia, and NYU. Earlier in her career, Barbara served as Health Director at Shape. She is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists (AHCJ) and a graduate of Cornell University.

Recent Articles
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Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
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Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
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What is ventricular bigeminy?
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Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
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Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
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CPR on TV may be misleading
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How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
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FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
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Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
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4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
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