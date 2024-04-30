Recent Blog Articles
Amy C. Sherman, MD
Contributor
Amy Sherman, MD, is an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, associate physician in the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and a clinician-scientist with the Precision Vaccines Program. Her research focuses on immune responses to vaccination, and she has been a co-investigator in Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials for the Moderna and Janssen Biotech (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines.
Posts by Amy C. Sherman, MD
COVID-19
Fully vaccinated against COVID-19? So, what can you safely do?
COVID-19
Grandparents and vaccines: Now what?
