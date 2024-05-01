Women's Health
The latest thinking on drinking
If you're confused about how alcohol affects your health, there's good reason. But women can't afford to tune out the noise.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
If your Dry January quickly turned damp and later splashed into nightly cocktails on the patio, you probably weren't enthused by a recent analysis suggesting women's risks of dying early rise markedly when we drink an average of just under two alcoholic beverages a day.
But perhaps another recent study made you nod with satisfaction — one suggesting alcohol lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke by improving stress signaling in the brain.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.