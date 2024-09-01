Menopause supplements: Effective relief or empty promises?

Pop quiz: what do a major drugstore brand and "America's sweetheart" Drew Barrymore have in in common?

Both are hawking dietary supplements claiming to help American women who crave relief from the often-disruptive symptoms of menopause. And both carry credibility that can sway midlife women hovering over pharmacy shelves to believe that "natural" remedies can ease hot flashes, maintain libido, clear brain fog, or smooth mood shifts, among other benefits.