Hormone therapy benefits outweigh risks for younger women

For women under 60, hormone therapy effectively treats bothersome menopause symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats but poses few health risks, a new study suggests.

The Harvard-led analysis, published online May 1, 2024, by JAMA, was based on two decades of follow-up data from the Women's Health Initiative, which tracked tens of thousands of women who took hormone therapy. The initial study, published more than 20 years ago, caused many women to stop hormone therapy after results suggested higher risks of breast cancer and stroke.