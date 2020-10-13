Women's Health
Getting your vitamins and minerals through diet
The benefits of multivitamins are looking doubtful. Can we do without them?
The answer is a qualified yes – we can do without them, as long as you eat a well-balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.
In the past, doctors often suggested a standard multivitamin with minerals each day. They don't cost much, and earlier studies had shown some benefits. For example, it appeared that folic acid and other B vitamins might lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and possibly cancer. But more recent studies have shown no added benefit of multivitamins for healthy people that eat a balanced diet.
