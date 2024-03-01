Women's Health
Fibroids: Not just a young woman's problem
These uterine growths can crop up even as menopause looms and beyond.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
For many women, the approach of menopause is cause for celebration. After decades of monthly bleeding, periods will finally be a thing of the past, as will pregnancy worries. But some of us eagerly anticipate the transition for another reason: waning estrogen levels often improve fibroids, noncancerous growths in the uterine wall that affect up to eight in 10 of us by age 50.
Women in their 40s or early 50s whose fibroids cause only mild problems may be told to be patient, since fibroids rely on estrogen to thrive. But for those with more distressing signs — including heavy bleeding, pelvic or lower back pain, bloating, frequent urination, or painful sex — there's a chance menopause won't bring relief. Stealthy growth over the years can lead fibroids to become even more problematic during perimenopause and beyond, not diminish as expected.
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
