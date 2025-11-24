What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Tests and procedures Archive
Articles
How to prep for a successful colonoscopy
Bowel preparation (prep) is considered the most unpleasant part of the colonoscopy process, but it's also crucial. A clean bowel helps the gastroenterologist more easily locate and remove polyps, small growths that can develop into cancer. If the prep is inadequate, the patient will have to repeat the process. Updated guidelines for gastroenterologists, published in 2025, can help them guide their patients to have more successful preps.
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
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