Skin and Hair Archive

Articles

Read More about 10 habits for good health
10 habits for good health

10 habits for good health

The foundation of a healthy lifestyle consists of lasting habits like eating right, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, managing mental health, and getting routine medical and wellness exams. Even making daily, small steps toward these goals can have a significant impact. Everyday strategies include doing morning stretching, taking regular naps, breathing exercises to manage stress, caring for skin and teeth, and being social.

Read More about What's the difference between age spots and sun spots?
What's the difference between age spots and sun spots?

What's the difference between age spots and sun spots?

People often confuse age spots with sun spots, which can develop into skin cancer. Age spots are flat, but sun spots (known medically as actinic keratoses) often feel rough and scaly. People should seek a doctor's evaluation if they develop sun spots.

Read More about Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection?
Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection?

Vitamins, minerals, and hair loss: Is there a connection?

Read More about How to identify scabies — a contagious and uncomfortable skin condition caused by mites
How to identify scabies — a contagious and uncomfortable skin condition caused by mites

How to identify scabies — a contagious and uncomfortable skin condition caused by mites

Read More about What do head lice look like and what should you do if you find them?
What do head lice look like and what should you do if you find them?

What do head lice look like and what should you do if you find them?

Read More about The wide-ranging effects of psoriasis
The wide-ranging effects of psoriasis

The wide-ranging effects of psoriasis

Psoriasis causes skin cells to multiply far faster than normal, leading to scaly, itchy, painful skin plaques. While treatments have vastly expanded, stigma surrounding psoriasis persists. Skin lesions can affect what people wear, what they do, and how they relate to others. To better cope, people with psoriasis can get family members involved in care and treatment decisions, see a dermatologist for more advanced therapies, revisit which treatments may work for them, and connect with others with the disease.

Read More about When should your teen or tween start using skin products?
When should your teen or tween start using skin products?

When should your teen or tween start using skin products?

Social media and stores are full of products that promise perfect skin. Increasingly these products are being marketed to tweens and teens as well as adults. For the most part tweens and teens do not need specialized skin products — but sometimes they make sense.

Read More about Demystifying hyperpigmentation: Causes, types, and effective treatments
Demystifying hyperpigmentation: Causes, types, and effective treatments

Demystifying hyperpigmentation: Causes, types, and effective treatments

Read More about Dyshidrotic eczema: Effective management strategies
Dyshidrotic eczema: Effective management strategies

Dyshidrotic eczema: Effective management strategies

Read More about Navigating hidradenitis suppurativa
Navigating hidradenitis suppurativa

Navigating hidradenitis suppurativa

Result 1 - 10 of 229

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.