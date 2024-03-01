Recent Blog Articles
Potency of these Alzheimer's pills might not match the label
A 2024 study found that dietary supplements of galantamine—which is used to treat Alzheimer's symptoms—had an inaccurate amount of the plant extract listed on the label, ranging from less than 2% to 110% of the labeled quantity.
Protect yourself from falls outside the home
Many strategies can help people avoid falls in public places. For example, people can wear shoes with nonslip treads in stores and office buildings, use a rollator for stability in crowded areas such as airports or shopping malls, hold handrails on public staircases (or avoid them), avoid parking too close to vehicles in parking lots, or use the handicap stall in public bathrooms. Another important strategy is regularly strengthening leg and core muscles and practicing balance exercises (such as standing on one leg).
Concussion in children: What to know and do
Concussion is one of the most common injuries to the brain, affecting about two million children and teens every year. Understanding signs, symptoms, questions to ask, and how concussion care has changed in recent years can make a difference in identifying concussion and recovery.
Dog bites: How to prevent or treat them
More than 4.5 million dog bites occur in the US each year. Despite what you might expect, most of these are inflicted by a pet dog in a home. Learn more about how you can avoid injury, and what to do if you do get bitten.
How can I protect my eyes during a solar eclipse?
Viewing a solar eclipse can damage eyesight if eyes aren't protected. It can lead to solar retinopathy, with symptoms such as blurry or distorted vision, blind spots, and headaches. People planning to view a solar eclipse can wear special glasses to protect their eyes.
Three eye diseases linked to a higher risk of falls
According to a 2024 study, older adults with cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, or glaucoma are more likely to suffer falls compared with those without these eye diseases.
An easier way to do high-intensity interval training
A 2023 study found that people with chronic conditions who took part in high-intensity interval training in the water—called aquatic HIIT or AHIIT—experienced a similar boost in endurance (their maximum sustained physical exertion) as people who took part in land-based HIIT. An AHIIT workout includes a warm-up, such as treading water, followed by intervals of rest and intense activity (such as swimming laps or doing four or five pool exercises in a row, as quickly as possible), for a total of 30 minutes.
Be wise about bee and wasp stings
In most cases, bee, wasp, or hornet stings can be treated with simple remedies. For example, placing a cold pack on the sting site helps reduce swelling. Applying over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream helps relieve swelling and itching, too. Taking an antihistamine—such as fexofenadine (Allegra) or loratadine (Claritin)—also eases itching. If symptoms persist for a few days, it's time to call a doctor. If a severe allergic response develops—indicated by difficulty breathing or hives—it's crucial to call 911 for help and get an injection of epinephrine as soon as possible.
