People who lose their sense of smell due to a virus or another cause are advised to begin smell retraining therapy as soon as possible. The therapy involves sniffing a wide variety of odor-generating elements, such as lemons or oranges, flowery perfumes, peanut butter, eucalyptus, rosemary, cinnamon, pine, peppermint, or cloves. Each material should be sniffed once or twice a day, for 30 seconds to two minutes. While sniffing, it helps to think about the scent and recall moments of smelling it in the past. This process helps trigger odor particle recognition, which is deeply seated in the brain and must be stimulated to re-establish function.