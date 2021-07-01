Recent Blog Articles
Nose Archive
Articles
Ways to regain your sense of smell
People who lose their sense of smell due to a virus or another cause are advised to begin smell retraining therapy as soon as possible. The therapy involves sniffing a wide variety of odor-generating elements, such as lemons or oranges, flowery perfumes, peanut butter, eucalyptus, rosemary, cinnamon, pine, peppermint, or cloves. Each material should be sniffed once or twice a day, for 30 seconds to two minutes. While sniffing, it helps to think about the scent and recall moments of smelling it in the past. This process helps trigger odor particle recognition, which is deeply seated in the brain and must be stimulated to re-establish function.
Think fast: How does your face protect you?
Not only is our face our calling card to the world, its features evolved to mount immune system defenses, help ward off illness, and protect us in many ways. Our eyes, nose, mouth, and facial structure itself all contribute to our continued well-being.
What can I do about my nasal drip?
Daily persistent nasal drip or congestion is usually caused by chronic nonallergic rhinitis. Daily nasal irrigations and prescription nasal sprays are the recommended treatments.
Try this: The nose knows about nasal rinses
Rinsing your nasal cavity with a saline solution using a neti pot or small ball syringe can be a simple and inexpensive way to find relief from common sinus problems.
Bothered by a stuffed-up nose?
Several problems can block the passages on one or both sides of the nose. For example, allergies can inflame sensitive tissue inside the nose, reducing the space left for air to flow through nasal passages; a crooked wall (septum) separating the passages of the nose can block airflow, making it hard to breathe; and aging can cause tissues in the nose to sag, which can narrow nasal passages. Strategies to open nasal passages depend on the cause of obstruction. Treatments range from using nasal sprays to widening nasal passages with surgery.
You don't say? Why does your nose run in cold weather?
COVID-related loss of smell may be associated with mental health risks
Sniffing out sinus-related problems
Sinus problems are common, especially those caused by allergies, which affect some 40% of American adults. They often manifest as stuffiness, congestion, or a reduced sense of smell. Sinus problems most commonly fall into three categories: acute viral infections, allergy triggered inflammation, and chronic sinus infections.
