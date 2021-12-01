You don't say? Why does your nose run in cold weather?

Having the sniffles in winter does not automatically mean you’re sick. It’s often a sign your nose is doing its job. The nose heats up and moisturizes air before it enters the lungs. Bones in the nose are covered with blood-filled membranes. These membranes sit behind the nasal cavities, and the blood flow keeps the space warm.

When you breathe cold air, the nose membranes secrete water and mucus. It’s like a mini steam bath with moisture dripping down the walls. The colder and dryer the air, the more water and mucus is produced, which leads to more sniffles and extra tissues.