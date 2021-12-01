Staying Healthy
You don't say? Why does your nose run in cold weather?
Having the sniffles in winter does not automatically mean you’re sick. It’s often a sign your nose is doing its job. The nose heats up and moisturizes air before it enters the lungs. Bones in the nose are covered with blood-filled membranes. These membranes sit behind the nasal cavities, and the blood flow keeps the space warm.
When you breathe cold air, the nose membranes secrete water and mucus. It’s like a mini steam bath with moisture dripping down the walls. The colder and dryer the air, the more water and mucus is produced, which leads to more sniffles and extra tissues.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.