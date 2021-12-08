Nerve disorders Archive

Articles

Occipital neuralgia: Symptoms and treatments

Do I have a pinched nerve?

A pulled muscle sometimes feels similar to a pinched nerve. But muscle pain is usually dull and doesn't radiate outward, while pinched nerve pain is sharp and burning and extends from one area to another. Pinched nerves can stem from pregnancy, arthritis, or injuries.

Physical activity may lower Parkinson's risk in women

A 2023 study suggests regular physical activity, including walking, climbing stairs, gardening, and cleaning, may help prevent or delay the onset of Parkinson's disease in women.

When everyday noises upset you

Misophonia is a sensory processing disorder characterized by extreme aversion to sounds people make, such as chewing, sniffling, throat-clearing, and heavy breathing. A 2023 study suggests one in five adults deals with misophonia, which can hamper family and social life. Treatment options typically blend behavior-based therapies with medication. Cognitive behavioral therapy is emerging as an evidence-based treatment. People with misophonia can also ease sound aversions by wearing earplugs or headphones and using white noise machines.

Multiple sclerosis symptoms: What you need to know

Tourette syndrome: Understanding the basics

Involuntary tics are very common, with as many as one in five children experiencing them at some point. They may be temporary or long-lasting. Tic disorders like Tourette syndrome usually are diagnosed during childhood, though sometimes this happens later.

How do I calm my shaking hands?

Long-established treatments for essential tremor, such as medication and deep brain stimulation surgery, have been joined by a leading-edge technique called focused ultrasound. This incision-free procedure aims sound waves at a spot deep in the brain responsible for tremors. While scientists study ultrasound's long-term effects, the procedure is currently used to treat shakiness on only one side of the body. Other common causes of tremor include Parkinson's disease, caffeine, alcohol withdrawal, anxiety, and fatigue.

The big pain of small-fiber neuropathy

People sometimes experience a sudden tingling or numbness in the feet or hands that goes away. But if the problem keeps occurring, followed by painful or burning sensations, this could be a sign of small-fiber neuropathy. While not life-threatening, small-fiber neuropathy should always be checked out, as it could be a symptom of something more serious.

Can ALS be caused by traumatic brain injury?

Though decades of research have suggested risk factors for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a specific cause remains unknown. New research studied professional football players and found that they had a much higher risk of developing ALS than men in the general population, though the study was only observational.

Tinnitus: Ringing or humming in your ears? Sound therapy is one option

Millions of people have tinnitus, a condition where a person hears a sound inside the head that does not come from any external source. There are many possible causes and no cure, but there are ways to ease the symptoms, one of which is sound therapy, which uses external sound to alter a person's perception of or reaction to tinnitus.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.