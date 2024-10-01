Restless legs syndrome on the radar

Dr. John Winkelman used to refer to restless legs syndrome (RLS) as the Rodney Dangerfield of medicine — since, as the late comedian famously claimed about himself, the disorder "got no respect."

Long after RLS was first described in the 17th century, the creepy-crawly, sometimes painful leg sensations characterizing it — which are typically worse while resting — were often dismissed as a bizarre neurosis. And even two decades ago, RLS was still called "the most common sleep disorder you've never heard of," recalls Dr. Winkelman, a professor of psychiatry in the Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School.