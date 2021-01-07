LGBTQ+ Archive

Articles

IBD and LGBTQ+: How it can affect sexual health

Inflammatory bowel disease, a condition that causes inflammation along the gastrointestinal tract, has a major impact on daily life. For people who identify as LGBTQ+ there are some specific concerns and issues to understand and consider.

The FDA relaxes restrictions on blood donation

While the FDA rules for blood donation were revised twice in the last decade, one group — men who have sex with men — continued to be turned away from donating. Now new, evidence-based FDA rules will focus on individual risk rather than groupwide restrictions.

Prostate cancer in transgender women

The increasing size and visibility of the transgender population has implications for public health. Hormone treatment given to transgender women lowers the overall risk of prostate cancer, but the risk of a trans woman developing the disease is not zero.

Blood donations are down — so why restrict blood donors by sexual orientation?

The blood supply in the US is critically low, but FDA guidelines prohibit men who have sex with men from donating blood if they have been sexually active in the previous three months. All donated blood is tested for a number of transmissible infections, and medical organizations are calling for this policy to be changed.

Sexual fluidity and the diversity of sexual orientation

It's a common misconception that sexual orientation develops at an early age and remains stable throughout a person's life. Yet differing forms of sexual fluidity are a common thread in many lives and understanding changes in attraction, identity, and behavior underpinning this can help dispel misconceptions and reduce stigma.

Gender-affirming surgery brings benefits

Gender-affirming surgery brings psychological benefits for people who undergo these procedures.
Misgendering: What it is and why it matters

For people who are transgender or nonbinary, being misgendered may be a daily occurrence. When this happens, people feel invalidated and unseen, and the burden can negatively affect their mental health. Making the effort to use the right names, pronouns, and honorifics when addressing a person shows respect and support for those around you and how they identify themselves.

HIV rates rising: Could new forms of PrEP help?

Last year, approximately 1.7 million new HIV infections occurred worldwide, and rates of infection are also rising in parts of the US. While a daily pill known as PrEP can help prevent HIV, two new formulations could make it easier for a broader range of at-risk people to use.
COVID-19 vaccines and the LGBTQ+ community

A history of discrimination in multiple settings, including health care, may make some people who identify as LGBTQ+ hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even though the virus has disproportionately harmed this community. If you're struggling to make a decision, this may help you consider benefits and risks.

Sexual health and gender-affirming care

The lived experience of every transgender and gender diverse person (TDG) is unique, as are their approaches to gender affirmation. Some may choose to affirm their gender only socially, or not at all, while others use a variety of medical and surgical procedures to do so. How do certain choices affect sexual health?

