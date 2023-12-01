Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Infectious diseases Archive
Articles
What is sepsis?
Sepsis is the immune system's overwhelming response to infection. It can lead to a dramatic drop in blood pressure that damages vital organs and causes death. Sepsis risk factors include older age, recent surgery, chronic illness, artificial joints, or a suppressed immune system.
Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years
A 2024 study found that two doses of the recombinant zoster vaccine to prevent shingles remains highly effective after four years.
Toothbrushing tied to lower pneumonia rates in hospitalized patients
A 2023 study suggests that toothbrushing twice daily can lower rates of hospital-acquired pneumonia in seriously ill hospitalized patients.
How to stay healthy during a drought
With climate change, rising temperatures are making many regions dry within the US and beyond. The effects of droughts on the planet and our health are complex, and include water shortages, higher risk of disease, changes in habitability, and worse air quality.
Toothbrushing can be a literal lifesaver in the hospital
A 2023 study found that patients in intensive care units (ICUs) were less likely to die and spent less time on a ventilator during their stay when their teeth were brushed twice daily. Toothbrushing appears to protect patients from pneumonia, the most common ICU-acquired infection.
Small pets are delightful, but some carry dangerous bacteria
Small animals like turtles, iguanas, and frogs are often chosen as first-time pets for children, but it may be best to avoid them because they can carry bacteria that can make people sick. Here's what to know about this illness.
Warding off germs this winter: What's helpful, what's not
Avoiding germs that cause respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses is especially important during the winter months, when cases are on the rise. Learn which strategies keep you safe.
