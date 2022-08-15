Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
Healthcare Disparities Archive
Articles
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
Trees enhance our lives by releasing oxygen, reducing pollution, and preventing flooding. Beyond all of these benefits, there is growing evidence that just being around trees and green spaces improves mood and overall health.
What does a birth doula do?
In the US, more people seem to be seeking out the assistance of a doula when preparing to give birth. While such services may not be covered by insurance, a professional doula can provide emotional and physical support during pregnancy and throughout the birthing process.
Produce prescriptions may promote better heart health
The typical American diet isn't very healthy, and dietary shortfalls are more pronounced among people living in lower-income neighborhoods. A study analyzing data from produce prescription programs suggests that improving access to fresh vegetables and fruits may improve heart health.
Race, racism, and heart disease: Why awareness matters
In the United States, Black adults are more than twice as likely to die of cardiovascular disease than white adults. Discrimination and its downstream effects may underlie the survival gaps in cardiovascular disease between racial groups. Discrimination includes the daily hassles and indignities people experience in daily life and is reflected in a higher frequency of traumatic experiences. Unfair treatment can also affect employment opportunities, which limits opportunities to live in areas with access to heathy food, safe places to exercise, and good medical care.
Young men with prostate cancer: Socioeconomic factors affect lifespan
Prostate cancer is generally viewed as a disease of older men, yet about 10% of new diagnoses occur in men age 55 or younger. Biological differences partially explain the discrepancy, but socioeconomic factors also play an important role.
What happens when a drug goes viral?
|After celebrities touted its weight loss benefits, high demand put the diabetes medication Ozempic in short supply. Learn more about what this means for people with diabetes.
New pediatric guidelines on obesity in children and teens
Rates of obesity in children have more than tripled in the past six decades, and are still climbing. With millions of children and teens at risk for the many complications of obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines for pediatricians.
Natural disasters strike everywhere: Ways to help protect your health
Increasingly, floods, fires, and extreme weather stemming from climate change are contributing to large-scale health and safety issues for people everywhere. There are steps you and your family can take to help protect your health.
Taking up adaptive sports
Our abilities may change during the course of a lifetime. Adaptive sports are competitive or recreational activities that are modified to support people living with disabilities or limitations.
Opioid addiction and overdoses are increasingly harming Black communities
The ongoing opioid epidemic in the US has been perceived as an issue that mostly affects white people in rural areas, but a recently published report from the CDC shows that the epidemic is now disproportionately affecting Black people.
