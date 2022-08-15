In the United States, Black adults are more than twice as likely to die of cardiovascular disease than white adults. Discrimination and its downstream effects may underlie the survival gaps in cardiovascular disease between racial groups. Discrimination includes the daily hassles and indignities people experience in daily life and is reflected in a higher frequency of traumatic experiences. Unfair treatment can also affect employment opportunities, which limits opportunities to live in areas with access to heathy food, safe places to exercise, and good medical care.