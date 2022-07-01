Recent Blog Articles
Foot Care Archive
Articles
Soleful aging
Like the rest of the body, the feet are vulnerable to the effects of aging. Women may be more susceptible to certain foot conditions due to hormone fluctuations during pregnancy and a higher incidence of decreased bone density with aging. But everyone's soft tissues become less elastic, making foot problems more likely. Foot conditions that can develop or worsen with age include stress fractures, plantar fasciitis, bunions, flat feet, and osteoarthritis. Simple measures, such as resting the feet and wearing supportive shoes, can help ease pain.
The right shoe for walking and running
Walking and running share similar movements, but how the foot is supported differs, which is why most walking and running shoes are designed differently. When walking, the heels hit the ground first before the foot rolls forward to begin the next step. Because of this rolling motion, walking shoes are designed to have soft, flexible soles, which help a person push off with each step, and an angled heel to absorb most of the shock and reduce pressure on the ankles. In comparison, runner's feet strike anywhere from the heel to the midfoot or forefoot. Therefore, running shoes are designed to have thicker soles that act as shock absorbers.
Why are my heels cracked?
Cracks in the heels occur when the skin on the bottom of the heel becomes hard and parched. Applying thick moisturizers often helps. If it doesn't, other causes may include athlete's foot, hypothyroidism, Sjogren's syndrome, or bone spurs in the heels.
Dealing with thick, discolored toenails
Nail fungal infections affect up to 14% of the adult population. While completely curing these infections is difficult, the right treatments can discourage the problem from spreading and make your nails look better.
Putting your best feet forward
Most older adults can expect to walk more than 100,000 miles during their lifetime, which can take a toll on their feet. With regular foot care, people can address most everyday foot issues like calluses, blisters, and fungus infections. But older adults also need to be mindful about certain problems that can impede their foot health and make mobility difficult, such as heel pain, flat feet, and osteoarthritis.
Gout Diagnosis
If you experience gout symptoms, it's important to visit a doctor to get a diagnosis and treatment plan.
Preparing your feet for summer
Summertime activities often trigger foot pain from overuse or the lack of support in shoes. To prepare feet for summer, it helps to get shoes or sandals with good support and seek physical therapy to strengthen foot muscles. People who expect to be walking on a beach barefoot can give their feet a little practice and time to adapt by wearing slightly less supportive shoes at home, and then shoes with even less support. It's also a good idea to learn about ways to relieve foot pain if it strikes, such as foot baths, topical medications, and foot massage.
When the first step is the hardest
Women are twice as likely as men to develop plantar fasciitis, the most common cause of chronic heel pain. Pain is worst in the morning and eases over the course of the day. Older adults, some athletes, and people who are overweight or obese are likelier to develop plantar fasciitis. Mainstay treatments include stretches, medication, night splints, and supportive shoes. Emerging treatments include injections of botulinum toxin (Botox), platelet-rich plasma, or fat.
Healthy feet, happy life
Healthy feet are the foundation of an active lifestyle, but many people don't give their feet proper attention. Regular foot maintenance can help prevent pain and injuries and protect against infections. Helpful steps include maintaining basic foot hygiene, performing regular foot exercises, and wearing properly fitting shoes.
