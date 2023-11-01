Recent Blog Articles
Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Archive
Articles
Chest workouts: Exercises for strength and function
Chest exercises can help you achieve a strong, sculpted physique. But building the chest muscles offers a myriad of benefits beyond looking toned.
Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains
Three strategies can help keep the ankles strong, flexible, and healthy: strengthening the calf muscles with exercises such as calf raises; strengthening muscles that allow side movement of the ankle; and stretching the muscles in both the upper and lower part of the calves. It also helps to understand how the joint works and what factors can lead to a strain, such as an overstretched ligament on the side of the ankle.
Get out of your slump
People typically lose almost one-half inch every 10 years after age 40 with the loss in height becoming more pronounced after age 70. While natural aging is the main contributor, another leading factor is poor posture caused by weak and inflexible muscles. People can improve their posture by adopting a strength training program that focuses on the muscles of the upper back, chest, and core and doing regular stretching, including yoga and tai chi.
Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
A 2023 study suggests that women who have both ovaries removed before menopause face higher odds of several health conditions, including arthritis, sleep apnea, and bone fractures.
Why women take the fall
Falls are the leading cause of injuries and accidental deaths among Americans 65 and older. Women fall more often than men and are far more likely to show up at an emergency room because of a fall. Women are especially vulnerable to falling due to weaker bones, lower muscle mass, higher rates of incontinence and antidepressant use, and a tendency to multitask. People can reduce their fall risk by doing strength and balance exercises, getting regular vision and hearing exams, reviewing their medications, and keeping floors clutter-free.
Do I have a pinched nerve?
A pulled muscle sometimes feels similar to a pinched nerve. But muscle pain is usually dull and doesn't radiate outward, while pinched nerve pain is sharp and burning and extends from one area to another. Pinched nerves can stem from pregnancy, arthritis, or injuries.
7 things your personal trainer wants you to know
It takes more than a weekly session with a personal trainer to maximize exercise benefits. Personal trainers recommend that people exercise in between training sessions; do strength training at the beginning of a workout; alternate the muscle groups that get a workout; challenge each muscle group with a variety of exercises; stretch regularly; eat a healthy diet to fuel the body; and exercise purposefully, with a strategic approach that moves them closer to their exercise goals.
Holiday joy can bring painful joint inflammation
Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol and feasting on foods high in natural compounds called purines may trigger gout in some people. Purine-rich foods that might be found on a holiday buffet include roast beef, brisket, lamb or pork chops, veal, chicken liver, turkey, trout, haddock, scallops, oysters, mussels, lobster, shrimp, or crab. While it's not necessary to completely shun alcohol and foods high in purines, doctors advise limiting them and sticking to a plant-based diet when possible, even during the holidays.
Do more for your core
A strong core serves as the foundation for upper- and lower-body movements. It helps maintain a healthy posture and prevents back injuries and falls. Like all muscles, the core muscles weaken as people age, so it's important for people to do core exercises on a regular basis. The best core exercises are movements that activate as many of the core muscles as possible at one time. Some examples include planks, diagonal chops, and deadbugs.
