Winning the skin game

The saying goes that the past always comes back to haunt you. Nowhere is this more apparent than with your skin. "As you get older, the sun damage to your face and neck you experienced when you were younger shows up as dry skin, wrinkles, and age spots," says Dr. Abigail Waldman, a dermatologist with Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.

While much of this sun damage occurred in the past, you can take steps now to reverse some of it. "Adopting a daily skin care routine is the best way to treat existing skin problems, maintain healthy skin, and protect against future harm," says Dr. Waldman.