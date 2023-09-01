Will a multivitamin help my brain?

Q. I take a daily multivitamin, although I know there's no proof it's good for me. But I recently heard it may help my brain. Tell me it's true!!

A. It might be. Early in 2023, two randomized controlled trials of a multivitamin pill containing over 20 vitamins and minerals (including vitamins A, B 12 , C, D, E, biotin, potassium, magnesium, and zinc) got my attention. Randomized controlled trials are the best way to determine whether a treatment is effective.