Why women take the fall

Falls are the leading cause of injuries and accidental deaths among American adults 65 and older, but women fall more often than men indoors. We're also 50% more likely than men to show up at an emergency room due to a fall, according to a large 2021 study in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

In the friendly competition between the sexes, women face a hefty disadvantage in a distinctly dangerous arena: falling.

I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.

To continue reading this article, you must log in .

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.