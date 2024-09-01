Staying Healthy

Who should get an RSV vaccination this year?

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

l0924h

Have you gotten a vaccine yet for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)? That's the potentially vicious bug that can cause a common cold, infections in the upper parts of the respiratory tract, or infection in the lower respiratory tract (such as pneumonia). Last year the CDC recommended that infants, young children, and all adults ages 60 and older get the RSV shot (which is not an annual vaccination). This year, the CDC has narrowed that guidance. An RSV shot is now advised for infants, young children, everyone ages 75 and older, regardless of health; and people ages 60 to 74 who are at increased risk for severe RSV, such as people with lung or heart disease or those who live in nursing homes. So if you haven't ever gotten the RSV vaccine, you can skip the shot for now if you're an adult age 74 or younger and you're not at increased risk for severe RSV. The new recommendation comes after concerns that the vaccine is tied to very rare cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune condition that can lead to bodywide paralysis.

Image: © Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

Infectious diseases Lung Health Vaccinations

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

