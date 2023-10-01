Staying Healthy
The latest in medical alert systems
Cell phone and "smart" technology are making the devices more convenient.
Medical alert systems have come a long way since they first became popular in the 1980s. Like most gadgets, they've taken a big leap forward as technology has advanced, especially in the past few years.
One exciting development is the ability to integrate a medical alert monitoring service with an electronic gadget you already have, such as a smartphone, smart watch, or a smart speaker. But the marriage is still young. "While the integration has progressed, there's a long way to go before these tools become mainstream. Use of smart speakers in households is still relatively low, and medical alert companies are very cautious about adopting these new innovations. Still, there is great potential," says Dr. Joseph Kvedar, a Harvard Medical School professor and editor in chief of the journal npj Digital Medicine.
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
