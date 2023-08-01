The (almost) last word on alcohol and health

New information has again opened the debate about what role, if any, alcohol plays in health. Is a moderate amount good for your heart? Can you still enjoy the occasional beverage, or should you become a teetotaler as you age?

Like so much in life, it's complicated.

"There's good evidence that, in general, moderate drinkers who average one to two drinks a day tend to live longer," says Eric Rimm, professor of epidemiology and nutrition and director of the Program in Cardiovascular Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "Whether that is directly linked with alcohol, other lifestyle factors, or some combination is still being explored."