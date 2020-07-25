Staying Healthy

The active ingredients of tai chi

eight active ingredients of tai chi

Tai chi is a low-impact, slow-motion exercise that has been called meditation in motion. This gentle exercise continues to gain interest from practitioners and researchers for its health benefits.

When Peter Wayne, medical editor of Introduction to Tai Chi from Harvard Medical School, began conducting scientific studies on the health benefits of tai chi, he began noticing that tai chi works in a variety of ways, not just one. Whereas most drugs have a single active ingredient, Wayne observed that tai chi was more like a multidrug combination that uses different components to produce a variety of effects. 

Eight active ingredients

Wayne formulated the idea of the "eight active ingredients" of tai chi, which he and his colleagues now use as a conceptual framework to help evaluate the clinical benefits of tai chi, explore the underlying mechanisms that produce these effects, and shape the way tai chi is taught to participants in clinical trials (and to teachers). These eight active ingredients are:

1. Awareness

2. Intention

3. Structural integration

4. Active relaxation

5. Strengthening and flexibility

6. Natural, freer breathing

7. Social support

8. Embodied spirituality

While different styles of tai chi emphasize different ingredients, these therapeutic factors are interwoven and synergistic. For example, studies have shown that tai chi helps prevent falls in older people by improving their bal­ance. But closer examination reveals that this benefit is actually the result of multiple active ingre­dients. The most obvious are the physical components such as improved muscular strength and flexibility (active ingredient 5) along with better function due to improved posture and alignment (active ingredient 3).

There's also a mental component. When you are afraid of falling, you are anxious. Tai chi helps you relax (active ingredient 4), breathe (active ingredient 6), increase your awareness of both your body and your sur­roundings (active ingredient 1), and visualize yourself as walking steadily (active ingredient 2). Combined, these elements help stabilize the physical body, boost your confidence, and alleviate fall-related anxiety.

To learn more about tai chi, its health benefits, and how to learn its movements, check out Introduction to Tai Chi from Harvard Medical School.

Image: vgajic/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Take a Nordic walk featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Take a Nordic walk
Yoga skepticism featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Yoga skepticism
Try this: Band practice featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Try this: Band practice
Exercise & Fitness

You might also be interested in…

An Introduction to Tai Chi

Mind-body exercises, such as tai chi and yoga, have been gaining popularity over the past few decades. This is not surprising, given the increasing number of studies on the positive effects of these gentler forms of exercise—everything from lowering blood pressure and managing depression to building strength and improving balance. There is even evidence that tai chi may help you live a longer, more vital life.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.