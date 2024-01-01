An Introduction to Tai Chi
With so many scientifically backed benefits, we just can’t keep it under wraps any longer. The ancient Chinese practice of tai chi has become widely recognized as one of the most powerful ways to improve both physical and mental health.
In an increasing number of recent studies, tai chi has been found to heal–almost everything, from lowering blood pressure … to managing stress … to building strength and balance. And, better yet, everyone can benefit–no matter your age or fitness level. No wonder it’s the tried-and-true practice of top-tier professional athletes, weekend warriors, and the elderly!
- Better Balance–Of all tai-chi’s big benefits, it’s the best-documented in medical literature! Studies show that older adults who do hour-long tai chi sessions one to three times a week are 43% less likely to fall, and they cut their risk of injury in half!
- No More Pain–A growing number of clinical trials show that tai chi offers significant relief from back, neck, arthritis, and fibromyalgia pain.
- A Sharper Mind–Tai chi can help reduce age-related cognitive decline … and even slow dementia!
- A Boost in Mood–In 82% of studies, tai chi greatly improved mood and lowered anxiety. Plus, it was shown to be an effective treatment for depression.
- Less Stress–Learn to step back and take a deep, calming breath.
- More Confidence–While gaining muscle and mind control.
- A Healthier Heart–Tai chi may offer advantages over other types of aerobic exercise, especially for people who are sedentary or very out of shape. And that’s not all. It also lowers blood pressure and total cholesterol, reduces chronic inflammation, and tones the sympathetic nervous system.
Qi Is the Key
Tai chi is rooted in multiple Asian traditions, including traditional Chinese philosophy and medicine–mind and body. Its two central concepts are yin and yang (opposing yet complementary forces) and qi (vital energy). When your qi freely flows, you are balanced and healthy. Tai chi promotes the flow of qi. (While it is pronounced the same, qi should not be confused with the "chi" in tai chi. The latter is a superlative, meaning "supreme" or "ultimate.")
