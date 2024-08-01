Staying Healthy
Take time to stretch
Short but regular stints of stretching can improve your flexibility and help you stay active as you age.
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
After your next exercise session — whether that's a bike ride, pool swim, or other activity — take a few minutes to stretch the major muscle groups you just used. Contrary to popular belief, stretching probably won't help you avoid sore muscles or injuries, which often result from overuse. What stretching can do, however, is improve your flexibility — the ability to move your joints and muscles through their full range of motion.
That's especially important in your 50s and beyond, as all the body's tissues tend to stiffen with age, says Daniel Orr, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. "As I tell my older patients, you have a lot less wiggle room than you did 20 years ago," he says. Improved flexibility can make it easier to do everyday tasks involving walking, climbing stairs, or reaching. And if you're a pickleball player, a golfer, or a hiker, a regular stretching program may set you on a path toward better performance.
Start with dynamic stretching
Before a workout, do a few minutes of dynamic stretching, in which you move gently to stretch your muscles and loosen up your joints. These warm-up moves increase the flow of blood and oxygen to muscles. "For dynamic stretching, the best thing to do is to mimic the activity you're about to do, just at a lower intensity," says Orr. Do some squats, march in place, or simply walk briskly before you jog or run. Prior to swimming or playing golf, do some arm circles. Arm swings or circles also make sense before playing racquet sports, and you might add some lateral movements, like side steps or side lunges, Orr suggests. It's easy to do these stretches without much thought, but pay attention to posture and good form, and don't forget to breathe.
End with static stretching
Static stretching (in which you adopt and hold a position) should be done after you exercise, when your muscles are warm and stretch more easily. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends holding a static stretch for 10 to 30 seconds, although older adults might strive for 60 seconds. However, research suggests the biggest change in muscle length takes place around 30 seconds.
For all-around flexibility, you should target all major muscle-tendon groups — neck, shoulders, chest, trunk, lower back, hips, legs, and ankles. It's difficult to choose just three among the many possible stretches, but Orr says he often recommends calf stretches to target the Achilles tendon, which connects your calf muscles to your heel bone at the back of the leg. "It's a large, strong tendon that people use a lot," he says.
Many people also have tight hamstrings (the muscles at the back of the thigh), especially after long periods of sitting or inactivity. A seated hamstring stretch can help loosen these muscles. Finally, shoulder stretches may be helpful for improving mobility for all types of activities that use the arms. "Your shoulder is a complex, flexible joint, and it's easy to move it into a position that's not very comfortable. So be slow and cautious and don't push yourself beyond a mild stretch," says Orr.
The photos illustrate these three stretches. For each, hold the stretch for at least 15 seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat one or more times to reach a total of 30 to 60 seconds in the "hold" position. Then repeat on the other side, or alternate between sides if you prefer. But the real key is consistency: try to stretch most days (even if it's just for a few minutes) for optimal results. For more information and many more stretching exercises, see the Harvard Health Publishing Special Health Report Stretching.
Calf stretch
Stand up straight. Hold the back of a chair or press your hands against a wall, arms extended at shoulder height. Extend your right leg straight back and press the heel against the floor. Allow your left knee to bend as you do so, while keeping that heel grounded on the floor. Feel the stretch up the back of your lower right leg.
Seated hamstring stretch
Sit up straight near the front of a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Extend your right leg straight in front of you with your heel grounded on the floor and your toes pointing toward the ceiling. Hinge forward from the hip, placing your hands on your left thigh for support. Keep your spine neutral.
Standing chest and shoulder stretch
Stand at arm's length from a wall or a doorway, facing away from it. Extend your left arm and put your left hand on the wall or the edge of the door frame, slightly below shoulder level, palm facing forward and touching the door frame. Slowly turn your body to the right, away from the wall or door frame, until you feel the stretch in your chest and shoulder.
Lead image: © adamkaz/Getty Images; exercise photos by Michael Carroll
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.