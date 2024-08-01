Staying Healthy

Take time to stretch

Short but regular stints of stretching can improve your flexibility and help you stay active as you age.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

photo of a woman doing side stretches outdoors on a trail

After your next exercise session — whether that's a bike ride, pool swim, or other activity — take a few minutes to stretch the major muscle groups you just used. Contrary to popular belief, stretching probably won't help you avoid sore muscles or injuries, which often result from overuse. What stretching can do, however, is improve your flexibility — the ability to move your joints and muscles through their full range of motion.

That's especially important in your 50s and beyond, as all the body's tissues tend to stiffen with age, says Daniel Orr, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. "As I tell my older patients, you have a lot less wiggle room than you did 20 years ago," he says. Improved flexibility can make it easier to do everyday tasks involving walking, climbing stairs, or reaching. And if you're a pickleball player, a golfer, or a hiker, a regular stretching program may set you on a path toward better performance.

Start with dynamic stretching

Before a workout, do a few minutes of dynamic stretching, in which you move gently to stretch your muscles and loosen up your joints. These warm-up moves increase the flow of blood and oxygen to muscles. "For dynamic stretching, the best thing to do is to mimic the activity you're about to do, just at a lower intensity," says Orr. Do some squats, march in place, or simply walk briskly before you jog or run. Prior to swimming or playing golf, do some arm circles. Arm swings or circles also make sense before playing racquet sports, and you might add some lateral movements, like side steps or side lunges, Orr suggests. It's easy to do these stretches without much thought, but pay attention to posture and good form, and don't forget to breathe.

End with static stretching

Static stretching (in which you adopt and hold a position) should be done after you exercise, when your muscles are warm and stretch more easily. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends holding a static stretch for 10 to 30 seconds, although older adults might strive for 60 seconds. However, research suggests the biggest change in muscle length takes place around 30 seconds.

For all-around flexibility, you should target all major muscle-tendon groups — neck, shoulders, chest, trunk, lower back, hips, legs, and ankles. It's difficult to choose just three among the many possible stretches, but Orr says he often recommends calf stretches to target the Achilles tendon, which connects your calf muscles to your heel bone at the back of the leg. "It's a large, strong tendon that people use a lot," he says.

Many people also have tight hamstrings (the muscles at the back of the thigh), especially after long periods of sitting or inactivity. A seated hamstring stretch can help loosen these muscles. Finally, shoulder stretches may be helpful for improving mobility for all types of activities that use the arms. "Your shoulder is a complex, flexible joint, and it's easy to move it into a position that's not very comfortable. So be slow and cautious and don't push yourself beyond a mild stretch," says Orr.

The photos illustrate these three stretches. For each, hold the stretch for at least 15 seconds, then return to the starting position. Repeat one or more times to reach a total of 30 to 60 seconds in the "hold" position. Then repeat on the other side, or alternate between sides if you prefer. But the real key is consistency: try to stretch most days (even if it's just for a few minutes) for optimal results. For more information and many more stretching exercises, see the Harvard Health Publishing Special Health Report Stretching.

Calf stretch

photo of a woman performing the calf stretch exercise as described in the article while holding the back of a chair

Stand up straight. Hold the back of a chair or press your hands against a wall, arms extended at shoulder height. Extend your right leg straight back and press the heel against the floor. Allow your left knee to bend as you do so, while keeping that heel grounded on the floor. Feel the stretch up the back of your lower right leg.

Seated hamstring stretch

photo of a woman doing the seated hamstring exercise as described in the article

Sit up straight near the front of a chair with your feet flat on the floor. Extend your right leg straight in front of you with your heel grounded on the floor and your toes pointing toward the ceiling. Hinge forward from the hip, placing your hands on your left thigh for support. Keep your spine neutral.

Standing chest and shoulder stretch

photo of a woman doing the standing chest and shoulder stretch as described in the article

Stand at arm's length from a wall or a doorway, facing away from it. Extend your left arm and put your left hand on the wall or the edge of the door frame, slightly below shoulder level, palm facing forward and touching the door frame. Slowly turn your body to the right, away from the wall or door frame, until you feel the stretch in your chest and shoulder.

Lead image: © adamkaz/Getty Images; exercise photos by Michael Carroll

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at … See Full Bio
View all posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

Gardening and yard work: Exercise with a purpose featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Gardening and yard work: Exercise with a purpose
Regular walking can hamper low back pain recurrence featured image

Pain

Regular walking can hamper low back pain recurrence
The end of painful sitting featured image

Pain

The end of painful sitting
Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Stretching: Stretches for the whole body to improve flexibility and reduce pain

Stretching is an excellent thing you can do for your health. These simple, yet effective moves can help you limber up for sports, improve your balance and prevent falls, increase your flexibility, and even help relieve arthritis, back, and knee pain. Whether you're an armchair athlete or a sports enthusiast, this Special Health Report, Stretching: Stretches for the whole body to improve flexibility and reduce pain, from the experts at Harvard Medical School will show you how to create effective stretching routines that meet your needs and ability.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.