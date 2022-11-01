Staying Healthy

Should I stop cracking my knuckles?

Ask the doctors

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor, and , Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Q. I've long enjoyed cracking my knuckles, but my friend told me it harms my joints. Is she right?

A. It depends. Many people like to crack their joints — especially their knuckles — and do it several times a day as a way of easing nerves or anxiety. But the resulting popping noise doesn't mean your joints are actually cracking or being moved back into place. Since the spaces in our joints naturally build up nitrogen bubbles over time, that sound is just those bubbles escaping from their spots.

On the other hand, if you already have a joint problem such as arthritis, you probably shouldn't crack your knuckles or other joints, like those in your neck or back. Doing so might aggravate your joint symptoms. Done in a sudden or jerky way, cracking your neck or back joints can even injure nearby nerves or other tissues. You should immediately stop cracking any of your joints if you feel discomfort, pain, or numbness.

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Hope Ricciotti, MD, Editor at Large, Harvard Women's Health Watch

