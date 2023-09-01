Rising up from a fall

Prevention is the best protection against falls. Exercising, working on balance, and fall-proofing your home are essential. But if you take a tumble, and you're uninjured, can you safely get back up?

"Your body requires certain movements to rise from the ground that we don't always practice or do as well as we age," says Janice McGrail, physical therapist and clinical specialist with Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. "This is also why it's often difficult for older adults to get up and down in everyday life, like when they're kneeling in the garden, looking for something under the bed, or playing on the floor with the grandkids."