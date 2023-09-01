Staying Healthy
Rising up from a fall
Practice these movements to help you get up safely.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Prevention is the best protection against falls. Exercising, working on balance, and fall-proofing your home are essential. But if you take a tumble, and you're uninjured, can you safely get back up?
"Your body requires certain movements to rise from the ground that we don't always practice or do as well as we age," says Janice McGrail, physical therapist and clinical specialist with Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Network. "This is also why it's often difficult for older adults to get up and down in everyday life, like when they're kneeling in the garden, looking for something under the bed, or playing on the floor with the grandkids."
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.