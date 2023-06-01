Staying Healthy
Putting your best feet forward
Here's how to treat and prevent common foot ailments.
Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
A person who lives to age 80 may walk an estimated 110,000 miles, equivalent to more than four times around the Earth at the equator. That long journey can take a toll on your feet.
"Aging can affect all areas of the body, but the foot is particularly vulnerable, as it's home to so many bones, muscles, and joints," says orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Chris Chiodo, who, with podiatrist Dr. Joseph Hartigan, served as medical co-editor of the Harvard Special Health Report Healthy Feet: Preventing and treating common foot problems.
