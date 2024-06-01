Staying Healthy

Protect your eyes when playing pickleball

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Playing pickleball requires you to keep your eye on the ball, but make sure your eyes are protected. A report published online Dec. 14, 2023, by the journal Eye warns that pickleball and other racquet sports can expose people to the risk of eye injuries.

Researchers cited numerous types of pickleball-related eye damage, such as corneal abrasions (scratching of the eye surface), retinal tears or detachment, Berlin's edema (damage to the retina's outer layers, causing decreased vision for several hours), and hyphema (bleeding in the front chamber of the eye that can lead to glaucoma). The risk of eye injury is higher among players with existing eye conditions like dry eye disease and those who have had eye surgery.

The combination of pickleball's fast-paced action and close proximity between players increases the risk of the ball striking the eye, according to the researchers. The solution is simple and effective: wear protective, shatterproof eyewear when playing. The researchers recommend polycarbonate safety goggles, which provide front and side coverage, for the best protection. However, even sunglasses or regular glasses can offer a layer of safety.

Image: © halbergman/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
