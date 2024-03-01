Staying Healthy

Pets may help fend off cognitive decline in single seniors

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a man holding a white and tan puppy to his chest

If you live alone, having a furry, four-legged companion may help slow some measures of cognitive decline, new research suggests. The study focused on 7,900 people (average age 66) living in the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2019. Researchers tested the participants' verbal memory, verbal fluency, and verbal cognition (all key indicators of cognitive health) over time. They also compared the test results based on the participants' living situations. About 35% owned pets, and 27% lived alone. People who lived alone and had pets showed slower rates of decline on the test results compared with people who lived alone without any pets. In fact, pet owners who lived alone had results equivalent to those of people who lived with other people. Living with a dog or cat may help ease loneliness — an important risk factor for cognitive decline, the study authors say. The study was published in the December 2023 issue of JAMA Network Open.

Image: © bojanstory/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Exercising with your spouse might add up to less movement featured image

Staying Healthy

Exercising with your spouse might add up to less movement
Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life? featured image

Staying Healthy

Sleeping apart: Good for your sex life?
Couples often share high blood pressure diagnosis featured image

Heart Health

Couples often share high blood pressure diagnosis
Relationships & Connections

You might also be interested in…

Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment

This guide from Harvard Medical School explores the subtle differences between various forms of memory problems, breaks down the different types of MCI, and explains brain function and its role in creating and retrieving memories. You will learn the causes and risk factors for MCI, what doctors look for when diagnosing the condition, and medical as well as natural ways to treat or even prevent it.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.