Staying Healthy

Not-so-sweet slumber

Sleep position and bedding can trigger back or neck pain. Here's what you can do about it.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

illustration of a woman in bed with lines radiating from her neck symbolizing pain

Sleep is meant to be a dreamy escape for both body and soul. But if you greet each morning with a stiff neck or an achy, creaky back, your joints and muscles might be undergoing stress and strain from the pose in which you begin your slumber — and those you later twist into unawares.

Sleep position, along with fundamentals such as mattress and pillow choice, can greatly contribute to back and neck pain, which are more prevalent in women, says Dr. Preeti Shastri, a physiatrist (specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation) at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"People also have interruptions in sleep because they're just not comfortable," Dr. Shastri says. "If they wake up in pain, they usually know it's because of the way they slept, but often they think they just slept weird. They're not realizing the pain is not just attributable to sleep position, but often to their mattress being too old or their pillow being too soft."

Why sleep position matters

It's also common to blame morning aches and pains on aging, arthritis, or other seemingly logical explanations for why you awaken feeling far from the rise-and-shine ideal. But a major clue that sleep position or bedding is the culprit is waking up with back and neck pain you didn't have the night before, or finding that ongoing back issues seem to worsen overnight.

"If you notice pain mostly after sleeping and there's no other cause for pain, it's probably not due to arthritis or another condition," Dr. Shastri explains. "It's usually something modifiable."

Certain sleep poses make us more vulnerable to this scenario by placing pressure on the neck, shoulders, lower back, and hips, or by maintaining tension on these body parts instead of releasing it.

The worst offender? Sleeping prone, or on your stomach, according to a 2019 study in the journal BMJ Open. This belly-down pose both flattens the natural curve of the spine and requires you to crank your head to the side, misaligning the neck with the rest of the spine. Headaches and pain between the shoulders commonly result.

Meanwhile, back (supine) sleeping nearly doubled the likelihood of lower back pain compared with side sleeping, according to the study. Indeed, lying on the side was deemed the most protective position against back and neck pain.

Tips to tackle pain

The overriding goal is to aim for a "neutral" pose that aligns the head, shoulders, and hips and allows all body areas to rest and recover overnight. With this in mind, Dr. Shastri suggests these tactics to avoid morning back and neck pain:

Change positions frequently. During those hazy, half-asleep moments in the wee hours, shift to another pose. This distributes the pressure absorbed by body areas over the course of the night.

Move as a unit. Align all your body areas when switching sleep positions. "Try to make sure your hips aren't facing one way and your torso another," she says.

Put a wedge in it. Depending on whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper, place a foam wedge under or between the knees or under the pelvis to soften stress on your joints.

Find the Goldilocks of pillows. You'll know it's the right one — not too soft or too hard — if it keeps your neck and head naturally in alignment. "If you find you're rolling your pillow to make it firmer, it's a sign you need a new one," Dr. Shastri says.

Consider a new mattress. If yours is more than a decade old, it's probably past its prime. Mattress showrooms make it easy to try out various firmness levels before buying, and manufacturers typically offer exchange policies. Memory foam mattresses boast the benefit of molding to your body's pressure points, Dr. Shastri says.

Image: © ayakono/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later covered health and medicine for a wide variety of websites, magazines, and hospitals. Her work has … See Full Bio
View all posts by Maureen Salamon

About the Reviewer

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical … See Full Bio
View all posts by Toni Golen, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks featured image

Women's Health

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Top 3 strategies to avoid ankle sprains
Get out of your slump featured image

Staying Healthy

Get out of your slump
Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Neck Sleep Stress

You might also be interested in…

Improving Sleep: A guide to a good night's rest

When you wake up in the morning, are you refreshed and ready to go, or groggy and grumpy? For many people, the second scenario is all too common. Improving Sleep: A guide to a good night's rest describes the latest in sleep research, including information about the numerous health conditions and medications that can interfere with normal sleep, as well as prescription and over-the-counter medications used to treat sleep disorders. Most importantly, you’ll learn what you can do to get the sleep you need for optimal health, safety, and well-being.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.