Staying Healthy
Noise exposure may raise risks of cardiovascular problems
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Long-term exposure to transportation noise from cars, trucks, trains, and planes may raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, a new study suggests.
The Harvard-led analysis, published online Dec. 4, 2023, by Environmental Health Perspectives, evaluated three decades of data from 114,116 women enrolled in the Nurses' Health Study. Using a geospatial noise model created by the National Park Service — which estimates noise levels in various locations using data gathered from monitoring sites across the United States — researchers assessed the connection between noise levels where participants lived and their incidence of cardiovascular disease.
Researchers found that the more transportation noise participants were exposed to long-term, the higher their cardiovascular disease risk. Each four-decibel increase in noise over a baseline level was associated with about a 4% increase in cardiovascular problems such as coronary artery disease and stroke. Earlier studies also linked noise exposure to short-term changes in circulation, including blood pressure, heart rate, and blood vessel narrowing, study authors said.
Image: © Luis Alvarez /Getty Images
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.