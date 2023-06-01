Staying Healthy
Man's best (health) friend
Want to improve your mental and physical health? Get a dog.
- Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
The saying goes that you can't teach an old dog new tricks. But a new dog can teach older adults how to stay active and healthy.
"Owning a dog can be one of the best ways to manage many health issues older adults face," says Dr. Beth Frates, director of lifestyle medicine and wellness in the Department of Surgery at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. "It can be a real team effort, too. You take care of the dog, and the dog takes care of you."
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.