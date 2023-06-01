Man's best (health) friend

The saying goes that you can't teach an old dog new tricks. But a new dog can teach older adults how to stay active and healthy.

"Owning a dog can be one of the best ways to manage many health issues older adults face," says Dr. Beth Frates, director of lifestyle medicine and wellness in the Department of Surgery at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. "It can be a real team effort, too. You take care of the dog, and the dog takes care of you."