Insider tips for a smooth recovery from cataract surgery

Cataract surgery basics

Cataract surgery is an outpatient procedure to replace a clouded lens inside the eye (a cataract) with a clear artificial lens. During surgery, the surgeon makes a makes a tiny incision in the eye, then breaks up and removes the cataract. After that, the new artificial lens is slipped into place.

Some surgeons use a scalpel for the incision. Increasingly, surgeons are using an ultra-short-pulse (femtosecond) laser, which is integrated with three-dimensional imaging. Some doctors report that this tool offers more precision for certain steps of the surgery and ensures better lens placement.