Staying Healthy

How can meal schedules affect your weight?

Ask the doctor

By , Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

photo of an alarm clock on a dinner plate with a measuring tape entwined around a fork and knife and hand weights on the side

Q. A friend told me she started losing weight when she ate dinner in the late afternoon, rather than at around 8 p.m. (her usual suppertime). How can the time you eat affect your weight?

A. Ten years ago, I would have said that it probably is nonsense. But science keeps learning new things about the human body. How many calories you take in, and how much activity you engage in, still matters… a lot. But several studies over the past decade have shown that eating late meals might make it harder to lose weight. A new study from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School sought to see if it was true and, more important, to see what changes occur in the body to make it true.

Sixteen overweight or obese young adults agreed to participate in an experiment that lasted several months. Their meals and physical activity were controlled by the study. During the "early-meal" study period, they ate the first meal at 9 a.m. and the last meal at 5 p.m. During the "late-meal" study period, they ate the first meal at noon and the last meal at 8:30 p.m. Each study period included a third meal mid-way in between the first and last. Importantly, the total amount of calories during the two study periods, and the physical activity, was identical: only the meal times were different.

Late eating greatly increased hunger, decreased levels of an appetite-reducing hormone (leptin), increased the amount of fat that was stored, and decreased the amount of fat that was burned, over the 24-hour day. Late eating did that by changing the activity of the genes that control the burning and storage of fat. Thus, this new study confirmed earlier studies that said eating late encouraged weight gain, and the study also showed why.

While this was a small study, and needs to be confirmed by other scientists, it makes sense to me. Several years ago, my wife and I decided to switch to eating a large breakfast and a second large meal in midafternoon, with healthy nibbles (nuts, fruit) in between, and maybe a dessert at around 6 p.m. Our smart watches monitored our daily activity level and our sleep.

Three things quickly became clear. First, to our surprise and delight, we didn't feel hungry. Second, as we expected and hoped, we started to lose weight. Third, and unexpected, we got more deep sleep at night. Dinner with friends at a "normal" hour is invariably followed by a bad night's sleep. Several recent studies have found the same effect of late eating on sleep quality.

So I recommend that you try our two-large-meal program, or at least have the last of your three meals end before 5 p.m. You might be surprised by the results.

Image: © Iryna Veklich/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Can berberine help me lose weight? featured image

Staying Healthy

Can berberine help me lose weight?
Taming high triglycerides featured image

Heart Health

Taming high triglycerides
Diet & Weight Loss Healthy Eating

You might also be interested in…

Lose Weight and Keep It Off

Successful weight loss depends largely on becoming more aware of your behaviors and starting to change them. Instead of relying on willpower, this process demands skill power. This Special Health Report, Lose Weight and Keep It Off, offers a range of solutions that have worked for many people and can be tailored to your needs.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.