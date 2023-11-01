Health-savvy house hunting

After decades of kid wrangling, life is all about you again — and so is your home. For many people in their 50s and 60s, an empty nest prompts visions of travel and time with grandchildren, along with thoughts of moving to a new space to optimize the next phase of life.

But house hunting later in life also brings a new set of considerations. Your needs are different now — you may want less space and upkeep, for example — and your capabilities may be different as well. It's time to consider what architectural features can make your new home a "forever home" that enables you to age in place if you become less mobile or agile. (See "Want to age in place? Tap technology.")