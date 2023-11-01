Staying Healthy
Health-savvy house hunting
After the nest empties, certain home features can promote your comfort and safety.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
After decades of kid wrangling, life is all about you again — and so is your home. For many people in their 50s and 60s, an empty nest prompts visions of travel and time with grandchildren, along with thoughts of moving to a new space to optimize the next phase of life.
But house hunting later in life also brings a new set of considerations. Your needs are different now — you may want less space and upkeep, for example — and your capabilities may be different as well. It's time to consider what architectural features can make your new home a "forever home" that enables you to age in place if you become less mobile or agile. (See "Want to age in place? Tap technology.")
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.