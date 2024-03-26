Gabapentin: Uses, side effects, and what you should know if you've been prescribed this medication

By , Health Writer
  • Reviewed by Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

photo of a box of generic gabapentin pills, with a full blister pack containing 10 pills resting on top

Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant (antiseizure) medication approved by the FDA to treat several conditions. Doctors sometimes prescribe gabapentin "off-label" to treat other conditions as well. A 2022 report stated that gabapentin was among the 10 most commonly prescribed medications in the U.S.

What is gabapentin and what is it used for?

Gabapentin is used to control seizures, to treat nerve pain that can happen after having had shingles, and to treat a condition called restless legs syndrome.

In addition to these FDA-approved uses, doctors sometimes prescribe gabapentin off-label. Off-label use means there is some evidence to show that a drug may be medically appropriate to treat conditions other than those for which it was approved.

Gabapentin is sold under the brand name Neurontin and is available as a generic product as well. (Generic medications are chemically the same as brand-name drugs but may cost less.) Gabapentin is also available as an extended-release tablet that works for a longer length of time; this is the only formulation that is approved for restless legs syndrome.

Gabapentin is taken by mouth and comes in capsule, tablet, and liquid form.

Conditions treated with gabapentin

Gabapentin is FDA-approved as Neurontin to treat partial seizures in adults and children with epilepsy. Partial seizures are convulsions that originate from a single location in the brain.

Neurontin is also approved to treat a type of nerve pain called postherpetic neuralgia, or PHN. PHN can happen after a person has had shingles, an infection from the same virus as chickenpox that causes a painful rash or blisters. Nerve pain from PHN can last for months, or even longer, after the rash has gone away.

An extended-release form of gabapentin is also FDA-approved to treat PHN.

Another extended-release form of gabapentin is FDA-approved to treat restless legs syndrome. This condition causes unpleasant or uncomfortable sensations in the legs and an irresistible urge to move them around, especially at night, which disrupts sleep.

Off-label uses for gabapentin

Doctors often prescribe gabapentin off-label to treat conditions such as:

  • pain from diabetic neuropathy, which is numbness or uncomfortable tingling caused by nerve damage from diabetes
  • nerve pain in the neck and back from conditions such as sciatica, a painful compression of the sciatic nerve
  • hot flashes, which are sudden feelings of heat and sweating that can happen in women after menopause and in those being treated for breast cancer
  • mood disorders such as anxiety
  • alcohol addiction.

How gabapentin works

In people with partial seizures, gabapentin works by decreasing abnormal activity in the brain. Experts believe gabapentin may cause brain cells to produce more of a chemical called GABA, which reduces abnormal electrical activity of brain cells.

In people experiencing nerve pain after having had shingles, gabapentin is thought to change the way pain signals are sent through the body and brain.

It's not entirely clear how gabapentin works to treat restless legs syndrome.

Side effects of gabapentin

Common side effects of gabapentin include:

  • drowsiness or dizziness
  • headache or blurred vision
  • nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation
  • dry mouth
  • weight gain
  • swelling of the hands, feet, or ankles
  • back or joint pain
  • flulike symptoms such as fever or body aches.

Rare but serious side effects

Rare but serious side effects of gabapentin include:

  • rash, itching, or yellowing of the skin
  • swelling of the face and throat, a condition called angioedema
  • problems speaking or swallowing
  • changes in memory, ability to concentrate, or personality.

Gabapentin may cause breathing problems in people who use opioid pain medicines and those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Older adults who take gabapentin also are at higher risk of breathing problems.

Because gabapentin can enhance the psychological effect of opioids, it has the potential to be abused and has contributed to drug overdose deaths.

Drugs such as gabapentin have been linked in rare cases to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts or behaviors. If you take gabapentin, you or your family should tell the doctor about any unusual changes in your mood, such as agitation, violence, aggression, depression, or talking about wanting to hurt yourself.

Safely stopping treatment with gabapentin

If you stop taking gabapentin suddenly, there is a chance of having seizures. Instead, you may need to gradually reduce how much gabapentin you take until you stop it completely. Your doctor can advise you on how to safely stop treatment with gabapentin.

About the Author

photo of Lisa Catanese, ELS

Lisa Catanese, ELS, Health Writer

Lisa Catanese, ELS, has been a medical writer for more than 20 years. Through her company, Blue Blaze Communications, she has written content for hospitals, magazines, websites, pharmaceutical companies, and medical education companies, and her writing … See Full Bio
View all posts by Lisa Catanese, ELS

About the Reviewer

photo of Robert H. Shmerling, MD

Robert H. Shmerling, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Robert H. Shmerling is the former clinical chief of the division of rheumatology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), and is a current member of the corresponding faculty in medicine at Harvard Medical School. … See Full Bio
View all posts by Robert H. Shmerling, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Drugs for Alzheimer's disease featured image

Mind & Mood

Drugs for Alzheimer's disease
Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk featured image

Men's Health

Erectile dysfunction drugs linked to lower Alzheimer's disease risk
Tips to fight

Diseases & Conditions

Tips to fight "metal mouth"
Medications

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.