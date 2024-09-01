Drinks on a plane: Consider saying no

Some people enjoy having a bit of bubbly when jetting off to a new locale, perhaps as a way to toast the start of an adventure. But drinking champagne or any other alcoholic beverage on an airplane might pose risks ranging from falls to heart attacks. This is particularly true if you intend to sleep on the flight, such as on a long-haul overnight flight. So it might be time to rethink your drink order.

Your body on a plane

Before you even take a sip of alcohol, your body experiences physiological effects of being high above sea level: there's less atmospheric pressure to force oxygen into red blood cells for delivery throughout your body, and blood oxygen drops from normal levels of 96%–100% to about 90%, or even below 90%.