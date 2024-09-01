Staying Healthy

Drinks on a plane: Consider saying no

Cocktails at cruising altitude are tied to potentially serious health risks.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of two airplane passengers being served champagne by a flight attendantSome people enjoy having a bit of bubbly when jetting off to a new locale, perhaps as a way to toast the start of an adventure. But drinking champagne or any other alcoholic beverage on an airplane might pose risks ranging from falls to heart attacks. This is particularly true if you intend to sleep on the flight, such as on a long-haul overnight flight. So it might be time to rethink your drink order.

Your body on a plane

Before you even take a sip of alcohol, your body experiences physiological effects of being high above sea level: there's less atmospheric pressure to force oxygen into red blood cells for delivery throughout your body, and blood oxygen drops from normal levels of 96%–100% to about 90%, or even below 90%.

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years.
About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard Health Letter.
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

