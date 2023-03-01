Staying Healthy

A closer look at good cholesterol

Keeping "bad" LDL cholesterol low helps protect against heart disease. But what role does "good" HDL play?

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of a row of three wooden blocks with the letters LDL on them, but a hand is flipping the left block and it has H on the top surface

Managing blood cholesterol levels is one way to avoid cardiovascular disease and protect against heart attacks and strokes. Doctors concentrate on helping men lower their blood levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or "bad" cholesterol. Too much LDL in the bloodstream can create plaque buildup inside arteries. If this buildup blocks blood flow to the heart or brain, the result is a heart attack or stroke.

Your goal level for LDL depends on your risk factor profile. In general, the lower the number, the better. If you already have cardiovascular disease or are at high risk for it, you should aim for an LDL of less than 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). For people at average risk, achieving a level of less than 100 mg/dL with lifestyle changes is excellent. You and your doctor can decide if you need a statin or other medication to lower your LDL further.

But what about LDL's cholesterol counterpart, high-density lipoprotein (HDL), the "good" cholesterol?

"HDL tends to get lost in the cholesterol conversation, but it plays a vital role in heart health, so it's important to also monitor HDL while you manage LDL," says Dr. Frank Sacks, professor of Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

When is good HDL too good?

HDL is considered "good" because it does the good work. It patrols blood vessels, collects excess cholesterol from the bloodstream and artery walls, and delivers it to the liver, where it's removed from the body. This ongoing action prevents dangerous plaque buildup. Guidelines recommend an HDL level of 40 mg/dL to 60 mg/dL for adult men. "A level below 40 mg/dL could mean that there is not enough HDL to do its job properly," says Dr. Sacks.

Since HDL is deemed "good," it would make sense that higher amounts equal extra protection. But research has found that this is not necessarily true, and that HDL levels beyond 80 mg/dL don't offer additional benefits.

Higher HDL might not always be effective because it needs help to do its job. Research suggests that HDL's protective role depends partly on the levels of LDL and triglycerides (a type of blood fat that helps make up your lipid profile). One study that looked at people with both low and high HDL levels and those with normal and high levels of LDL and triglycerides discovered that for optimal protection against cardiovascular disease, there needs to be healthy levels for all three.

Do you need advanced lipid testing?

Doctors use lipid panels to measure cholesterol levels, screen people for cardiovascular disease risk, and monitor treatments. Yet, sometimes more detailed cholesterol information is needed. This requires advanced lipid testing to measure apolipoprotein B (apoB), the main protein in LDL. Research has suggested that higher amounts of apoB can signal greater risk.

But not everyone needs this test. "For the average person with high LDL or total cholesterol, the additional details won't materially alter their diagnosis or treatment," says Dr. Frank Sacks, professor of Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. However, specific individuals may benefit, he adds. These include people who've had a recent stroke or heart attack without any apparent risk factors, such as high LDL, high blood pressure, diabetes, or smoking, and men diagnosed with cardiovascular disease before age 55.

On the rise

A standard blood test called a lipid panel measures a person's total cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides. Specific individuals may benefit from advanced lipid testing (see "Do you need advanced lipid testing?"). The results help assess cardiovascular disease risk and dictate if treatment is needed.

Addressing high LDL is always the first priority, but if you have concerningly low HDL levels — less than 40 mg/dL — your doctor likely will recommend lifestyle changes, according to Dr. Sacks. "While a person's HDL level is predominantly determined by genetics, certain habits can cause HDL levels to drop," he says. Here are some strategies that people with low HDL should adopt.

Exercise more. Moderate-intensity exercise, like brisk walking for at least 30 minutes three times a week, can help boost HDL. High-intensity interval training also can help.

Lose weight. If overweight, aim to lose 5% to 10% of your current weight.

Cut back on refined carbohydrates. Switch from refined carbohydrates (white bread, white pasta) to whole grains (oats, whole-wheat pasta, brown rice) and add lean protein to your diet, like poultry, tofu, beans, and lentils.

Limit alcohol. Keep your intake, if any, to one to two drinks daily.

Stop smoking. If needed, seek out medical assistance to quit.

Image: © Dilok Klaisataporn/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Taming high triglycerides featured image

Heart Health

Taming high triglycerides
Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks featured image

Heart Health

Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks
Cholesterol Diet & Weight Loss Heart Disease Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Managing Your Cholesterol

Managing Your Cholesterol offers up-to-date information to help you or a loved one keep cholesterol in check. The report spells out what are healthy and unhealthy cholesterol levels, and offers specific ways to keep cholesterol in line. It covers cholesterol tests and the genetics of cholesterol. The report also focuses on treatments based on the latest scientific evidence, including the pros and cons of statins and other medications, and provides the lowdown on other substances advertised to lower cholesterol. Managing Your Cholesterol can also help you work with your doctor to individualize your treatment.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.