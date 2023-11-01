Winter activity workarounds for hands that hurt

The pain and stiffness of hand arthritis make it hard to do anything that requires nimble fingers or a strong grip. And for some people, cold, damp winter weather seems to worsen arthritis symptoms. "We don't know exactly why that happens. All we have are theories, such as bones expanding from changes in barometric pressure, changes in circulation, 'thickened' joint fluid, and the effects of less exercise due to cold weather," says Dr. Robert Shmerling, a rheumatologist and senior faculty editor at Harvard Health Publishing.

So how can you get through a busy winter filled with activities that demand a lot from your hands, such as preparing holiday feasts or shoveling snow? The key is to plan, pace yourself, use the right tools, and enlist help if you need it. Here's how to apply that to some common winter activities.