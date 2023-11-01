Pain
Winter activity workarounds for hands that hurt
Try these strategies to accomplish winter tasks, despite hand arthritis.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
The pain and stiffness of hand arthritis make it hard to do anything that requires nimble fingers or a strong grip. And for some people, cold, damp winter weather seems to worsen arthritis symptoms. "We don't know exactly why that happens. All we have are theories, such as bones expanding from changes in barometric pressure, changes in circulation, 'thickened' joint fluid, and the effects of less exercise due to cold weather," says Dr. Robert Shmerling, a rheumatologist and senior faculty editor at Harvard Health Publishing.
So how can you get through a busy winter filled with activities that demand a lot from your hands, such as preparing holiday feasts or shoveling snow? The key is to plan, pace yourself, use the right tools, and enlist help if you need it. Here's how to apply that to some common winter activities.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.