Why does my back ache?

You repeatedly lifted your 30-pound grandchild over the weekend, and today you're paying for it — your lower back throbs. Welcome to a very large club: an estimated 84% of Americans cope with lower back pain at some point in their lifetime.

While nearly every major movement we make involves our back, not all back pain is created equal. Symptoms can vary widely, ranging from a dull, ongoing ache to intense, shooting pain or spasms. Sometimes we can pinpoint exactly when back pain struck — like after falling or hoisting a heavy object — but more often, nothing specific happened to trigger the pain.