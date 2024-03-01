Pain
Why does my back ache?
Pinpointing the cause can be challenging, but it can steer your next steps.
- Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
You repeatedly lifted your 30-pound grandchild over the weekend, and today you're paying for it — your lower back throbs. Welcome to a very large club: an estimated 84% of Americans cope with lower back pain at some point in their lifetime.
While nearly every major movement we make involves our back, not all back pain is created equal. Symptoms can vary widely, ranging from a dull, ongoing ache to intense, shooting pain or spasms. Sometimes we can pinpoint exactly when back pain struck — like after falling or hoisting a heavy object — but more often, nothing specific happened to trigger the pain.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
About the Reviewer
Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.