Overcoming shoulder pain

The shoulder joint is the body's most flexible and complex joint. Three bones, nearly a dozen different muscles, and many ligaments and tendons work together to move the arm in just about any direction. "Most people will experience shoulder pain at some point in their lives," says Patrick Wilson, a certified orthopedic manual therapist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Rehabilitation Services. "The pain can come on gradually or abruptly, ranging from mild to excruciating."

The most common causes of shoulder pain are bursitis, rotator cuff problems, frozen shoulder, and osteoarthritis. They can occur for various reasons, such as overuse, injury, and age-related wear and tear. You should seek medical care if shoulder pain lasts longer than a week, suddenly increases, or comes with swelling, redness, or warmth. Your doctor may be able to make a likely diagnosis based on your symptoms and a shoulder exam, or you may need imaging such as MRI.