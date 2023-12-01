Managing back pain

At some point, almost everyone tweaks their back. It could be from lifting groceries, picking something up off the floor, or even sneezing too hard. Such an injury produces what doctors call acute back pain, meaning it's a temporary setback and will go away in time as the injury heals. For a while, though, the pain can range from annoying to debilitating.

"Most often, acute back pain happens because of weak muscles related to aging and inactivity," says Dr. Christopher Bono, professor of orthopedic surgery at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. "This makes muscles more susceptible to stress overload and strains."