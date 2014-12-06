Chiropractic helps a little with back-related leg pain

Chiropractic manipulation of the spine provides limited and short-term relief from back-related leg pain, reports a study in Annals of Internal Medicine. Shooting nerve pain in the legs, or sciatica, is a common problem for men with back pain related to spinal disc problems or narrowing of the space around the spinal cord (spinal stenosis).

I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.

To continue reading this article, you must log in .

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.