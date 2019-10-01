Pain

Can changing my sleep habits help with neck pain?

w1019b1620725968092

Ask the doctors

Q. I often wake up with a sore neck in the morning. What can I do to prevent this?

A. Poor sleep habits can cause neck pain or make it worse. Simple changes can make it less likely that you will wake up in pain in the morning.

First: if you sleep on your stomach, try a new sleep position. Stomach sleeping forces the head to one side and puts pressure on your neck. Experts say that sleeping on your back or your side puts less strain on your neck.

Second: make sure you've got a good pillow. Skip pillows that are stiff or too thick, which can put your neck into an uncomfortable position. Ideally you should find a pillow that is soft and on the flatter side. You might want to try out memory foam or down options, which mold to the shape of your head and neck.

Also, focus on establishing good sleep habits. There is some evidence that it's not just sleep position but also sleep quality that is linked to neck pain. One study, for example, found that people who experienced sleep problems were more likely to report chronic musculoskeletal pain, including neck pain, than those who slept soundly through the night. Practices such as sleeping in a cool, dark room and going to bed and waking at the same time each day can help you get a better night's rest.

— by Hope Ricciotti, M.D., and Toni Golen, M.D.
Editors in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

What could cause my persistent neck pain? featured image

Pain

What could cause my persistent neck pain?
Surprising causes of neck pain featured image

Pain

Surprising causes of neck pain
Not-so-sweet slumber featured image

Staying Healthy

Not-so-sweet slumber
Neck Sleep

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.