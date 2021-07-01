Pain

Are home pain relief gadgets safe for use?

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Some make big promises, but may pose big health risks. Here’s what to watch for.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. That’s how many people feel when they have chronic pain; they’ll try anything to get rid of it. For some, the desperate measure is buying a gadget promising to ease aches and pains with the push of a button. If that’s your strategy, beware: the move may come with more risks than relief.

What’s out there?

You can find a wide range of pain relief gadgets to use at home. There are devices claiming to interrupt pain signals to the brain with "bio-antennas" embedded in skin patches; squeeze pain away with compression cuffs; or eliminate pain with ultrasound technology, electrical stimulation, heat, lasers, vibration, pressure, light, radiofrequency, infrared rays, or pulsed electromagnetic fields.

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

