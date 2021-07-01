Pain
Are home pain relief gadgets safe for use?
Some make big promises, but may pose big health risks. Here’s what to watch for.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. That’s how many people feel when they have chronic pain; they’ll try anything to get rid of it. For some, the desperate measure is buying a gadget promising to ease aches and pains with the push of a button. If that’s your strategy, beware: the move may come with more risks than relief.
What’s out there?
You can find a wide range of pain relief gadgets to use at home. There are devices claiming to interrupt pain signals to the brain with "bio-antennas" embedded in skin patches; squeeze pain away with compression cuffs; or eliminate pain with ultrasound technology, electrical stimulation, heat, lasers, vibration, pressure, light, radiofrequency, infrared rays, or pulsed electromagnetic fields.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.